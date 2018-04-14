Evansville NAACP hosts voter registration

The Evansville branch of the NAACP is having voter registration drive at the First Avenue Car wash until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The purpose of the event is to stress the importance of voter registration and participation in city government.

Several guest speakers and current candidates running for office are expected to attend.

"Well, your local elections are very vital to your city and your community. Your local elections are what impacts your lives the most. Yes, the presidential elections are important, but most of the laws start more locally."

Organizers say getting involved in local election races are an important part of city government.

