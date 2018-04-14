IN Dem African American Caucus holds meet and greet for candidates

Each candidate was given time to speak and answer questions about several topics relating to city and county government (WFIE)

The Indiana Democratic African American Caucus held a meet and greet style forum involving several candidates running for local office.

Organizers say meeting these candidates is important when deciding who to vote for.

"You need to find out who you're voting for," Dana Black said. "You need to understand who is saying, 'I want to represent you.' If you don't know who these folks are, and if you elect someone who constantly distorts the truth and that is your leader, then you're going to have chaos all the way around. This gives people the opportunity to ask questions up close and personal to find out who wants to represent them and why."

