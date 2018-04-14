Barbershops host health screenings

Several barbershops hosted free health screenings.

The Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative travels to a different region of the state each Saturday to conduct the screenings.

Each screening included a blood pressure measurement, blood sugar monitoring, and BMI test.

Organizers of the event say your health is your greatest asset, and it's important to have regular screenings.

"It's critical that people stay on top of their health," said Event Organizer James Garrett Jr. "In order for men and women to live longer and live healthier lives, to stay engaged with their family, their children, their grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, you have to manage your health."

Organizers said if you missed the screening, make an appointment with your doctor.

