Rain chances continue, big cooldown ahead

The cold front that brought us rain Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday is ushering more rain and a big cooldown as we start a new week.

Showers are likely once again tonight, and a few thunderstorms are possible as this cold front finally swings through the Tri-State, but no severe weather is expected.

Some of that rain may linger into early Sunday morning.

But it looks like it will move out before most people are headed off to church, etc. We will start the day with temperatures in the upper 40s.

A few light, scattered showers are possible again Sunday afternoon and evening, and temperatures will only rebound into the low to mid 50s that afternoon.

Even worse, temperatures are going to get down into the low 30s Sunday night, and some of the rain could even change over to a few quick snow flurries late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Our skies will slowly clear throughout the day on Monday, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s.

The good news is that our temperatures will climb back into the 60s and 70s by midweek, but another cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain Wednesday and another cooldown Thursday.