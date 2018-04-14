Police: 2 dead after semi drives into river - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police: 2 dead after semi drives into river

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
WHITE CO., IL (WFIE) -

Two people are dead after a semi drove into the Little Wabash River.

Crews received a call after 6 a.m. about a semi that had driven off of the road on Interstate 64 and into the river. 

Several different fire and police crews were on the scene. 

According to Illinois State Police, 48-year-old Michael Goffinet of Gulfport, Mississippi was driving when, for unknown reasons, he left the road, drove into the median, and into the Little Wabash River. 

State police say both Goffinet and the passenger, 36-year-old Charles Boggs of Petal, Mississippi were recovered and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials are still investigating. We will keep you updated.

