Condition of driver unknown after semi drives into Little Wabash River

Crews received a call after 6 a.m. about a semi that had driven off of the road on Interstate 64 and into the Little Wabash River.

Several different fire and police crews were on scene.

At this time, we don't know the condition of the driver of the truck or why it went into the water.

