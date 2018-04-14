USI softball is flying high

USI has been flying high of late.

The Eagles have won seven out of their last 10 games including Friday's doubleheader sweep of Rockhurst.

Southern swept the Hawks 6-5 and 1-0 in games that showed off their hitting, pitching, and defensive prowess.

Now, this team is obviously different than last year's group that made it to the Division 2 world series, but they only lost four seniors, so most of the nucleus remains.

With only three weeks and 14 games left until this year's post-season begins, the Eagles want to start peaking now.

The Eagles will hit the field again Sunday afternoon as they host William Jewell in a doubleheader at noon.

