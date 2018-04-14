Chepchieng paces Aces as records fall at APSU Invitational

Stanley Chepchieng led the way for the Purple Aces as the University of Evansville men's and women's track and field teams continued their record-setting ways at the Austin Peay Invitational on Friday in Clarksville, Tenn.

In all, Evansville set eight program records on the day including seven on the women's side and one for the Purple Aces' men.

The most impressive performance of the day came in the men's triple jump as Stanley Chepchieng earned the event victory. Chepchieng captured the event win with a distance of 13.79 meters, besting the second-place finisher by .79 meters and earning his first event victory in his collegiate career.

In the women's 100 meter dash, Nikki Hutchcraft and Monica Watkins finished just two-tenths of a second from one another. Hutchcraft earned a 20th-place finish with a time of 13.06 seconds while Watkins crossed the line in 21st in a time of 13.26. Also competing in the 100 meter dash for the Aces was Crimson Jones, who earned a 32-place finish in a time of 14.73. On the men's side, Aaron Straight earned a 23rd-place finish with a time of 11.88.

Watkins continued to perform well for the Aces in the women's 200 meter dash, as the freshman led Evansville in the event with a 35th-place finish, crossing the line in a time of 27.35. Following Watkins was JBess Ruby, who finished in a time of 30.49 in 50th-place and Holli Buretta, who completed the race in 52nd place in a time of 33.14.

For the Aces' men in the 400 meter dash, junior Everett Plocek finished in 24th with a time of 54.45. The Purple Aces had three competitors in the women's 400 meters, led by freshman Lizzy Walston. Walston earned a 21st-place finish with a time of 1:04.63, while Tess Hupe finished just a second-and-a-half behind Walston in a time of 1:06.13 in 22nd-place. Also in the women's 400 meters for Evansville was Ruby, who finished in 29th-place in a time of 1:12.36.

Junior Sienna Crews paced Evansville in the women's 800 meters, finishing in ninth in a time of 2:25.44. Following Crews were Lauren Meyer (2:33.17) in 18th, Sarah Poltrack (2:34.61) in 21st, and Lexi Sutherland (2:55.96) in 34th. In the men's 800 meters, Stanley Chepchieng led the Aces' contingent with an eighth-place finish in a time of 1:58.27. Following Chepchieng was Ricky Hernandez, who crossed the line in 31st in a time of 2:08.98.

Crews continued to lead the Aces' contingent in the women's 1500 meters with a 17th-place, crossing the finish line in a time of 5:14.71. Freshman Izzy Dawson earned the second-best finish for the Aces' as Dawson earned a 22nd-place finish in a time of 5:23.91. In the men's 1500 meters, Jonathan Newby (4:46.94) and Grant Mangan (4:53.72) finished in 27th and 28th, respectively, while Dawson Hood earned a 30th-place finish in a time of 4:57.05.

In the men's 5000 meters, freshman Timmy Miller was the lone Aces runner, finishing in 24th in a time of 17:33.26.

In the women's 100 meter hurdles, Samantha Bittner finished in 14th-place in a time of 17.03.

Bittner set a program record in the women's 400-meter hurdles, besting her own mark by .36 seconds, finishing in 10th place with a time of 1:15.79.

Evansville saw another program record fall as Anna Lowry improved on her own program-best performance in the 3,000 meter steeplechase. Lowry bested her program record by more than 18 seconds, earning a podium finish in second-place with a time of 12:04.2. One of the top performances of the day for the Aces' men came in the men's 3,000 meter steeplechase as freshman Ethan Price earned a podium finish with a second-place finish in a time of 10:05.5. Following Price was fellow freshman Kalen Ochs who crossed the finish line in sixth in a time of 10:55.4.

The Purple Aces earned a seventh-place finish in the men's 4x100 meter relay, as Evansville finished in a time of 47.62. In the women's 4x100 meter relay, Evansville earned a sixth-place finish with a time of 52.90 seconds.

Continuing the relay theme, the Aces finished in fourth in the women's 4x400 meter relay, crossing the line in a time of 4:23.29. In the men's 4x400 meter relay, the Aces grabbed a fourth-place finish in a time of 3:34.99

Freshman Ian Alberts led the Aces in the men's pole vault competition. Alberts finished in second with a height of 3.86 meters, while fellow freshman Kevin Yeung finished in fourth, reaching a height of 3.56 meters.

For the third-straight week freshman Kylie Hasenour set Evansville's program record in the women's long jump. Hasenour earned a 21st-place finish with a distance of 3.89 meters. Coming up just shy of a program record was Stanley Chepchieng, who jumped to a distance of 6.49 meters earning him a sixth-place finish in the men's long jump competition. Also competing in the long jump, Yeung finished in 13th-place with a distance of 5.23 meters.

Lizzy Walston continued the record-setting day for Evansville's women with a distance of 10.23 meters, earning the freshman an eighth-place finish.

Corley improved on her program record in the women's shot put, as she recorded a distance of 9.55 meters, grabbing the freshman an 18th-place finish. In the men's shot put, junior Ryan Freeman led the Evansville contingent with a ninth-place finish with a distance of 12.88 meters. Following Freeman were Clay Doty (11.34 meters) and Chris Zapata (10.60 meters) who finished in 16th and 17th, respectively.

For the second time on the day, Corley set a program record in the women's discus. Corley smashed her program record by more than nine meters, finishing in fourth-place with a distance of 40.48 meters. On the men's side, Chris Zapata led the way with a distance of 37.09 meters, finishing in 11th. Recording a distance of 34.28 meters was Freeman who finished in 14th, while Doty finished in 22nd with a distance of 25.63 meters.

Another program record fell for the Aces in the women's javelin as Nikki Hutchcraft bested the program record by more than six meters with a distance of 23.29 meters, earning the freshman an eighth-place finish. Following Hutchcraft was Corley, who finished in 15th with a distance of 21.70 meters. Evansville's men saw their first program of the day fall in the men's javelin as Freeman bested the previous program record by more than four meters, finishing in 10th with a distance of 38.35 meters. Just over a meter behind Freeman was Doty, who grabbed a 12th place finish with a throw of 37.01 meters, while Plocek (34.10 meters), Alberts (34.03 meters), and Alton Hoops (30.29 meters) finished in 15th, 16th, and 19th, respectively.