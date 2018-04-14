USI vs Bellarmine DH postponed due to rain - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

USI vs Bellarmine DH postponed due to rain

The University of Southern Indiana-Bellarmine University baseball doubleheader scheduled for 11 a.m. (CDT) Saturday has been postponed to Sunday at noon (CDT) due to rain.

The location of Sunday's doubleheader also has been moved to St. Xavier High School in Louisville.

