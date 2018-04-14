Students reminded of texting and driving dangers with special course

Hopkins County High School students got a crash course in the dangers of texting and driving.

Several activities were held including a mock injury wreck. Afterward, several speakers, including a crash survivor, spoke to the students regarding the dangers of texting and driving.

"We see it every year high school students are involved in fatal accidents whether they're at fault or the other driver's at fault for distracted driving," explained Holly Shoulders, a flight nurse.

State police, fire and rescue were also on hand to help with the event.

