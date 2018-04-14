Severe storms, gusty winds, heavy rain expected Saturday

It looks like most of the severe storms are going to stay to our south and west, but we could still see a few isolated severe storms with gusty winds and heavy rain here in the Tri-State on Saturday.

[14 First Alert Weather]

One round moved through overnight while more are expected throughout the morning hours. We will get a break midday, then another round of showers and storms is possible late Saturday afternoon and evening.

The main threat for severe weather on Saturday is north of I-64.

After the system moves out Saturday, some much cooler weather will move in Sunday and Monday.

