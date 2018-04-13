Kentucky teachers react to vetoes

Thousands of teachers rallied at the capitol getting (mostly) the results they wanted. We caught up with some local teachers from Daviess County who made the trip.More >>
Freshway Foods is recalling select chopped romaine lettuce as a result of multi-state E. Coli outbreak.More >>
A Tri-State standout, who went on to play basketball at Duke, is now headed to the pros.More >>
People in Warrick County could soon be living under a new ordinance aimed at "cleaning up" the county, if the commissioners have their way.More >>
Both local and state leaders attended the first Posey County Luncheon to speak on economic developments that are pushing the county forward. Members from every sector of Posey County government and Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch gathered at the New Harmony Inn Convention Center today for a presentation on ways that Posey County has bettered itself over the past year.More >>
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
There’s something wild happening about 20 miles south of Montgomery in Hope Hull, Alabama.More >>
