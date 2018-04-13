UE softball falls in Friday doubleheader

It was another pair of close games for the University of Evansville softball team as the Purple Aces fell to Illinois State in a pair of games on Friday. ISU took game one by a 2-1 final before finishing the day with a 4-2 win over Evansville.

Morgan Florey, who struck out eight Redbird batters in game one, notched the first hit of the game for UE, a double in the second inning. Lindsay Renneisen broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, hitting her fourth home run of the season.

In the bottom half of the frame, the Redbirds fought right back as a double by Riley Strandgard scored two runs and was the difference in the Redbirds 2-1 victory. UE posted six hits in the game with six different players contributing. An interesting stat is that three Aces pitchers (Florey, Ashleigh Downing and Jaime Nurrenbern) each recorded a hit in the game.

Game two was another close game for the Aces as Jaime Nurrenbern took to the circle for UE. She gave up three hits over the first three innings, but the Redbirds were finally able to get on the scoreboard in the fourth. Alyssa Wiebel hit a 1-out single and would later score on the third ISU hit of the inning when Lauren Prader hit a 2-out single to drive in Wiebel. The Redbirds added another run on a hit by Abby Turczyn.

ISU added two more runs in the fifth and those proved to be the difference as the Aces made a rally in the sixth. Mea Adams led off with a walk before advancing to second on a Brittany Hay single. Freshman Eryn Gould drove both home with a double to left field to make it a 4-2 game. That is close as the Aces would get as the Redbirds were able to finish off the game in the 7th.

UE had three hits in the game, which came from Hay, Adams and Gould. Nurrenbern had a solid game in her first MVC start, going 5.0 innings while allowing four runs, two earned, on nine hits.

Tomorrow, the teams will play the third and final game of the series at 11 a.m.

Courtesy: UE Athletics