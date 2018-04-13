Select chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks being recalled - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Select chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks being recalled

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Freshway Foods is recalling select chopped romaine lettuce as a result of multi-state E. Coli outbreak.

This recall is for chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks Deli and salad bars. The recall includes the following salads:

  • Apple Walnut Salad
  • Greek Salad
  • Cobb Salad
  • Tossed Garden Sald

Customers can return any unused products the their nearest Schnucks location.

