Select chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks being recalled

Freshway Foods is recalling select chopped romaine lettuce as a result of multi-state E. Coli outbreak.

This recall is for chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks Deli and salad bars. The recall includes the following salads:

Apple Walnut Salad

Greek Salad

Cobb Salad

Tossed Garden Sald

Customers can return any unused products the their nearest Schnucks location.

