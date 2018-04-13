Owensboro native Becca Greenwell drafted into WNBA

A Tri-State standout, who went on to play basketball at Duke, is now headed to the pros.

Becca Greenwell was drafted into the WNBA. With Greenwell, there was always a will to win.

“She just loved basketball. She always wanted to be better than you,” Greenwell’s former coach, Michael Robertson laughed.

Her first scholarship offer was made in middle school.

“I got my first scholarship offer from UNC in 7th grade,” Greenwell said.

At that young age, she was already playing on the varsity team for Owensboro Catholic. Several later seasons were filled with a few regional and a state titles.

“I set the national 3-point record with 17 3's in a game, so that was pretty cool,” Greenwell explained.

It would be Duke where Greenwell would land at the college level.

“Got a lot of harp about that, even my freshman year, I would come back home to Owensboro and scared to wear my Duke gear,” Greenwell laughed.

But, her career's had some setbacks. Greenwell tore her ACL twice in high school.

Her most recent surgery was yesterday, Thursday morning, on her right knee. It was the same day as the WNBA draft.

“I was expected to get picked 2nd or 3rd round, but it was getting down to the end - and my name still wasn’t called, so I was starting to get a little nervous but then I saw my name pop up with the Washington Mystics in the 3rd round so that was huge relieve,” Greenwell recalled.

First the surgery, then the draft. Now, nine months of recovery and building up her strength to keep that spot in the pros.

“He knew that and he's anticipating that she'll be able to step right in the following year,” Robertson told 14 News.

“I still have to try out next spring but looking at the roster and their needs and what they need to fill, after next season, I feel pretty confident that I fit in well with their system,” Greenwell stated with confidence.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.