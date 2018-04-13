New Warrick Co. ordinance aims to 'clean up' county

People in Warrick County could soon be living under a new ordinance aimed at "cleaning up" the county, if the commissioners have their way.

When it comes to keeping Warrick County clean, commissioners say that's important. People who live in the county agree.

"It's just important that we take pride in our properties if you are physically able and capable and you own a property you should be on your own accord," Marme Potts, Warrick County resident, explained. "Have the pride to keep it up and that would eliminate the need of any kind of legislation or law on this."

We've learned a new ordinance could be put into place. The goal, "to protect the public health, safety and welfare and enhance the environment for the people in Warrick County."

The ordinance includes regulations related to weeds and overgrown vegetation as well as taking care of abandoned vehicles left on private property.

"My thoughts on the ordinance in general," Potts said. "I think it's a good thing. It should be a standard way to help clean up properties that have been left for years. Summers are the worst."

Commissioners say improvements to the draft are being made by the county attorney right now.

The final version will likely have some changes and be presented for a final vote at the commissioners meeting on April 23.

