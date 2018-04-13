First Posey County Luncheon focuses on county improvement

Both local and state leaders attended the first Posey County Luncheon to speak on economic developments that are pushing the county forward.

Members from every sector of Posey County government and Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch gathered at the New Harmony Inn Convention Center on Friday for a presentation on ways that Posey County has bettered itself over the past year.

"With all the existing businesses and industry that are thriving here in Posey County, it just shows that we're open for business," said Brittaney Johnson, the executive director for economic development in Posey County.

Johnson elaborated on a number of projects throughout the county she and her team have been heavily involved in for the past year. One of those was getting an area of land opposite the Astra Zeneca Plant on Highway 62 named a certified site.

A certified site means that the land has already gone through preliminary inspections which can speed up the time it would take for a new business to begin building on the land.

"Site selectors really like sites that are certified so that they can move quickly because we would obviously know where the utilities are if they aren't currently at the site and how quickly we can get them there as well as the cost associated with those," said Johnson.

Just as Johnson says, Posey County is ready and open for business.

