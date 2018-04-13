USI loses a pair to Bellarmine

Both local and state leaders attended the first Posey County Luncheon to speak on economic developments that are pushing the county forward. Members from every sector of Posey County government and Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch gathered at the New Harmony Inn Convention Center today for a presentation on ways that Posey County has bettered itself over the past year.More >>
One local community is coming together to support a couple of teenagers injured in a car crash and they are doing it in a very cool way.More >>
Evansville police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run.More >>
A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
