USI loses a pair to Bellarmine

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team saw its nine-game winning streak snapped by losing both ends of a doubleheader at Bellarmine University, 6-5 and 8-5, Friday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky. USI watched its record go to 17-15 overall and 8-6 in the GLVC, while Bellarmine goes to 28-10, 11-3 GLVC.



The Screaming Eagles and the Knights are scheduled to conclude the four-game series with an 11 a.m. (CDT) doubleheader Saturday at Knights Field in Louisville. Game coverage of the Screaming Eagles baseball games this season can be found on GoUSIEagles.com. Watch Twitter, Facebook, and GoUSIEagles.com for any schedule changes due to weather.



Game 1:

The Eagles lost a heartbreaker in the opener as the Knights scored six times in the bottom of the ninth in posting a 6-5 victory. USI had built a 5-0 lead through eight-and-a-half frames before Bellarmine's ninth-inning rally.



USI sophomore right-hander Tyler Hagedorn (Evansville, Indiana) took the loss in relief. Hagedorn (3-3) allowed the final two runs on two hits after coming in for junior right-hander Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana).



Krizan, who dominated and scattered three Bellarmine hits through the first eight frames, got a no-decision. The junior right-hander left the game in the ninth after allowing four runs, three earned, on nine hits and striking out four in 8.1 innings.



The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with the help of two Knight errors. Senior third baseman Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana) scored on a throwing error after stealing third, while senior rightfielder Buddy Johnson (Shelbyville, Kentucky) scored on a RBI-single by Logan Brown.



Logan Brown, who finished the opener with a team-high two RBIs, would strike again in the sixth with an opposite field RBI-double to score junior designated hitter Brodie Brown (Carmi, Illinois) to make the score, 3-0. USI would add two more in the seventh to build the 5-0 advantage when senior leftfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) smacked his team-best fifth home run of the season and Brodie Brownsingled Johnson across the plate.



Game 2:

USI had the tying run at the plate twice in the top of the seventh inning, but could not complete the comeback in losing the nightcap, 8-5.



The Eagles struck first again with a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when junior designated hitter Brodie Brown singled in senior third baseman Nick Gobert. The advantage was brief as the Knights countered with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame to lead, 3-1.



USI rallied to knot the game, 3-3, in the top of the third. Junior second baseman Jacob Fleming(Evansville, Indiana) drove in freshman shortstop Ethan Hunter (Terre Haute, Indiana) with the Eagles' second run on a ground out before senior leftfielder Drake McNamara hits his second home run of the day to tie the score.



The Knights exploded for four runs in the fifth to take a 7-3 lead and sealed the victory with one more in the sixth to post an 8-3 advantage. USI would score a pair in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by sophomore centerfielder Bryce Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) and a RBI-single by McNamara before missing the two chances to tie the game in the 8-5 final.



On the mound, senior right-hander Nick Coudret (Newburgh, Indiana) took the loss in relief. Coudret (1-2), who relieved senior right-handed starter Kyle Griffin (Morganfield, Kentucky) in the second, allowed four runs on two hits and two walks, while tying a career-high with five strikeouts in four innings.

Courtesy: USI Athletics