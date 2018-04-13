Silent auction to help raise money for teens injured in crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Silent auction to help raise money for teens injured in crash

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Jim Stratman, Reporter
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

One local community is coming together to support a couple of teenagers injured in a car crash and they are doing it in a very cool way.

Princeton Community Middle School will host a silent auction and dinner to raise money for the medical bills of Kaden McKannan and Brandon Blackwood.

Nearly 150 items will be up for auction, including signed jerseys by Larry Bird and LeBron James.The items up for auction range from sports memorabilia to restaurant gift cards.

Brent Seibert is one of the middle school teachers who is organizing the auctions. He says he was shocked by the out pouring of support from in town and all over the nation.

"I've been teaching at Princeton for 20 years and when something like this happens everybody steps up, everybody helps out and we all come together," explained Seibert. "There's been a lot of smaller fundraisers to try to help these boys and that's why we decided that we wanted to step up our game and really help them out with a major fundraiser."

The dinner and silent auction will take place on May 12th at the Princeton Community Middle School.

