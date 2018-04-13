Evansville inks Castro, Adler

The Evansville Otters signed catcher and first baseman Carlos Castro and left-handed pitcher Sean Adler.

Castro, a La Romana, Dominican Republic native, arrives in Evansville after playing affiliated baseball in the Atlanta Braves organization from 2012-17.

The Braves signed Castro in July of 2011 and he made his professional debut at age 18 in the Dominican Summer League in 2012 as a catcher.

With the Florida Fire Frogs last season, Castro batted .283 in 96 games. He also hit 10 home runs and finished with 58 RBIs.

He split time between the DSL Braves, Danville, Rome and Florida in his six seasons. In his professional career, Castro has appeared in 124 games and he batted .262 with 33 home runs and 213 RBIs.

“Carlos is coming off a very good year and spring training with the Braves organization,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “We look for Carlos to be a threat in the middle of our lineup.

“He will see time at first base and will possibly catch.”

Adler, a Northridge, Calif. native, played for the GCL Nationals last season. In 10 games, Adler went 3-0 with a 3.31 ERA. He pitched 16 innings, struck out 17 and walked only five batters.

He began his collegiate career at the University of Southern California (2013-14) before transferring to North Carolina State University for his junior and senior seasons (2016-17).

As a senior with the Wolfpack, Adler made 19 appearances and went 6-6 with a 3.58 ERA in 78 innings. In four college seasons, he finished 8-11 with a 5.07 ERA and pitched 139 innings.

“Sean had a very good season last year in the Nationals organization,” McCauley said. “We are looking for him to compete for a starting job in our rotation.”

Evansville will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 11 against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Group packages, season tickets and single game tickets are now on sale. Fan Fest will be held at Bosse Field on April 28, beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until noon.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters