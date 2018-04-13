Final phase of Lincoln Ave. road construction well underway - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Final phase of Lincoln Ave. road construction well underway

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Brittany Harry, Reporter
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

The final phase of construction is well underway on Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh. 

It includes portions of Lincoln from just west of Bell Road to just east of Lenn Road. It is all a part of a project to widen the road, install storm sewers, and put in sidewalks on both sides of the road. 

This is a several-year-long project that actually started in Evansville.

We're told one more layer of asphalt needs to be laid from Bell Road to State Road 261 in Newburgh. After that, the signing will be put up.  

We're also told work just east of 261 to Lenn Road is wrapping up on storm sewer installation, after that the road will be built. 

The road is still closed to thru traffic on that portion of Lincoln Avenue. Residents can get to their homes. 

According to the project website, some mailboxes have been moved to accommodate this project. 

We're told that people living in this area have been notified during this construction project. 

County officials tell us that this project is on track and should be complete by this August.

