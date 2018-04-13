UE Volleyball signs three for next season

University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

Concepcion’s signing class consists of Cecilia Thon, Elaine Alondra Vazquez and Vernanderse Patricia Joseph.

Thon is a native of Puerto Rico and will be a setter at UE. A multi-sport athlete, Thon was her team MVP in volleyball and softball three years in a row while also earning the accolade on one occasions in Track and Field. Thon earned a spot on the All-Star Team in volleyball on four occasions and was a 3-time participant in softball. She was an All-Star at the 2014 Jeep Volleyball Tournament and the 2017 Spring Challenge.

Coach Concepcion on Thon: Ceci is a dynamic player with an incredible volleyball IQ and ability to manage the game. One of those athletes that makes every repetition look like the most important one. Coming from parents that have been athletes at the highest level (her dad is a former MLB player and her mom a former volleyball pro player), as well as her siblings, have allowed her to develop an advanced understanding towards what it takes to commit to excellence. Plus, she is an exemplary student that brings in one of the best academic backgrounds that we have had.

Elaine Alondra Vazquez also comes to Evansville from Puerto Rico. She is in outside hitter. Since 2017, Vazquez has been a member of the Puerto Rico Junior National Team. In the High School National Championships last season, she earned the awards for best attacker and best passer. Vazquez helped her team win the 2017 Jeep National Championship and earned MVP honors in the tournament. Her squads won a pair of Junior High School National Championships (2014 and 2016) while earning a Club National Championship in 2015 and a High School National Championship in 2017.

Coach Concepcion on Vazquez: Alondra will add tremendous depth to the Outside Hitter position. Her ball control presents an interesting perspective for our program, as she will not only be an offensive weapon for us, but also someone that could play 6 rotations with effectiveness and efficiency. She is an all-around player that is capable of impacting the game in many areas. One of the most impressive aspects about her is that she has been a winner everywhere she has played at; so she brings the drive and competitiveness to do what it takes to get the job done.

Vernanderse Patricia Joseph makes her way to UE from Hutchinson Community College where she is a middle/right side. She is a native of Haiti. She has enjoyed an impressive career at the JUCO level as she was a National Qualifier in both track and volleyball. Her team was a regional champion in 2017. In high school, she won the Wendy’s Heisman Award in 2016 while earning numerous accolades in volleyball, track/field and basketball.

Coach Concepcion on Joseph: Patricia is an athletic player with a track and field background: a factor that has contributed with her explosive power, vertical leap, and range. She is someone that provide us with the opportunity to have a 3rd Middle in the Right Side, or use her as a pure middle. She is a fast-pace type of hitter, which will fit perfectly with the offense that Thon, Redmond, and McInnis will be in charge of running. Joseph also brings an intangible that we love for our locker room and on the court environment: high energy and passion.

