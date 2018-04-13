Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale.

Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found.

The owners' son talked to us Friday and said the owners were looking to retire soon. He also said with Costco coming to the area, that area will be a popular spot.

The restaurant has been open for five years and it's "business as usual" until the restaurant is purchased.

