Owensboro man indicted on rape, sexual abuse charges

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

An Owensboro man was indicted by a grand jury on rape and sexual abuse charges.  

Kentucky State Police arrested 28-year-old Robert Shelton after the indictment this week.  

Troopers say the case was presented to the grand jury after a four-month-long investigation.

 He's being held on a $100,000 bond.  

