Madisonville man arrested on attempted murder charge in Henderson

A Madisonville man was arrested in Henderson on an attempted murder charge.

Sheriff's deputies say 42-year-old Christopher Hancock drove to Tyson Foods on Thursday to confront another man he believed was having an affair with his wife.

When authorities caught up with Hancock, they say they found a loaded 9mm pistol on him.

Sheriff's deputies say Hancock also assaulted his wife and made threats on social media to kill her and the other victim.

Hancock was arrested at Tyson with his wife and two young children in his car.

