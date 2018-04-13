1 person arrested after investigation into HMPL theft

One person was arrested after police investigated a theft from Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMPL).

The Henderson Police Department says, Christopher Fischer, 39-years-old, of Evansville, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Friday for Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Earlier Friday, police were called to Henderson Metal & Recycling when Fischer tried to sell a large amount of copper wire. Fischer left before officers arrived, but was stopped shortly after on South Green Street.

Inside of Fischer's stopped vehicle, police found a "large amount," of copper wire, the press release states. That copper wire was identified by an employee as Henderson Municipal Power & Light property.

The press release says Fischer refused to make a statement and was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

