1 person arrested after investigation into HMPL theft - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

1 person arrested after investigation into HMPL theft

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Christopher Fischer, 39, Evansville (Source: Henderson Detention Center) Christopher Fischer, 39, Evansville (Source: Henderson Detention Center)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

One person was arrested after police investigated a theft from Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMPL).

The Henderson Police Department says, Christopher Fischer, 39-years-old, of Evansville, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Friday for Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Earlier Friday, police were called to Henderson Metal & Recycling when Fischer tried to sell a large amount of copper wire. Fischer left before officers arrived, but was stopped shortly after on South Green Street.

Inside of Fischer's stopped vehicle, police found a "large amount," of copper wire, the press release states. That copper wire was identified by an employee as Henderson Municipal Power & Light property.

The press release says Fischer refused to make a statement and was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:12:31 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:48:17 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>

  • Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:03:27 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly