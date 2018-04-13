Showers and storms likely tonight and Saturday

Showers are likely and a few strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain are possible Friday and Saturday.

It looks like most of the severe storms are going to stay to our south and west today, but we are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, so an isolated severe storm is possible.

Right now, it looks like the line of showers and storms will move into southern Illinois around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Friday and then continue to spread eastward.

The current track has the showers and storms moving through the heart of the Tri-State around midnight, but it is possible they could speed up or slow down throughout the evening.

The rain will continue throughout the overnight hours and into Saturday morning, so if you have any outdoor plans Saturday, I suggest you consider rescheduling or moving inside if possible.

It looks like we will get a break from the rain by around midday on Saturday, but that is not necessarily good news. That will allow our temperatures to rise into the lower 70s, but it will also give the atmosphere an opportunity to recharge.

Another round of showers and storms is possible late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Depending on how much energy we gain during that midday break, some of those storm later in the day on Saturday may be strong to severe, especially for locations north of I-64. Some of those areas are under a Slight Risk for severe weather Saturday.

Make sure you have downloaded the 14 First Alert app and allowed notifications so that you can receive alerts if a warning is issued for your area.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.