Update: Gibson Co. man arrested in horse cruelty case

The owner of horses and several other animals in Gibson County has been arrested on an animal cruelty charge.

Thomas Rutledge was booked into jail Thursday. He was released on a $1,300 bond.

This is the investigation we told you about last month.

The sheriff's office served a warrant at the property on W. 450 South in Owensville.

They say there were several complaints about abuse and neglect.

Officials say two horses, a burro, and a miniature horse were seized as part of a court order.

Court documents say they were very thin, and their hooves were chipped or long.

Deputies forwarded their findings to the prosecutor's office.

The animal cruelty charge is a Class A Misdemeanor.

Officials say Rutledge is due back in court April 18.

He faces up to $5,000 in fines.

