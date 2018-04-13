Update: Gibson Co. man arrested in horse cruelty case - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Update: Gibson Co. man arrested in horse cruelty case

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Thomas Rutledge (Source: Gibson Co. Jail) Thomas Rutledge (Source: Gibson Co. Jail)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

The owner of horses and several other animals in Gibson County has been arrested on an animal cruelty charge.

Thomas Rutledge was booked into jail Thursday. He was released on a $1,300 bond. 

This is the investigation we told you about last month.

The sheriff's office served a warrant at the property on W. 450 South in Owensville. 

They say there were several complaints about abuse and neglect.

Officials say two horses, a burro, and a miniature horse were seized as part of a court order. 

Court documents say they were very thin, and their hooves were chipped or long. 

Deputies forwarded their findings to the prosecutor's office.

The animal cruelty charge is a Class A Misdemeanor. 

Officials say Rutledge is due back in court April 18. 

He faces up to $5,000 in fines. 

