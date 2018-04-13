Woman dies after Muhlenberg Co. crash

A woman is dead after a crash in Muhlenberg County.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Hwy 601.

We're told 22-year-old Kayleigh Moore, of Central City, was heading east on Hwy 601 when she lost control of her vehicle and went off the road. Her car flipped several times causing her to be thrown out of the vehicle.

Moore was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The sheriff's office says Moore was not wearing a seatbelt.

