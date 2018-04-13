Traffic Alert: Semi tipped over on Pennyrile Parkway

A semi tipped over Friday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County.

It happened at exit 106 at the break off for Elizabethtown and Hopkinsville.

Deputies with the sheriff's office are working the crash.

They say the southbound lanes are expected to be closed until around 12:15 p.m.

We haven't been told by officials what caused the semi to flip, but a viewer who sent us a photo believes the wind knocked it over.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.