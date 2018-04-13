Owensboro man accused of sexually abusing child

An Owensboro man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Kentucky State Police says 29-year-old Isaac J. Arvin was arrested Thursday after a three-month-long investigation. He is facing two counts of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse.

Arvin is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

