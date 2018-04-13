Police: Suspect who shot at Madisonville officer has been caught

Madisonville police say they have caught the man who shot at an officer during a chase.

Police say the chase started Thursday night around 11 p.m. when 29-year-old Blake Gobin sped away from police after they tried to pull him over at Island Ford Road and Lantaff Blvd.

Here’s a picture of Gobin. Per MPD & the Hopkins Co. jail. pic.twitter.com/TpNGGx5dIr — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) April 13, 2018

According to a news release, Gobin fired multiple shots from the driver's side window at an officer. Then, lost control of his car causing the vehicle to flip.

Gobin was thrown from the car but was able to run away from the scene.

Police say they found Gobin Friday morning about a mile away from where the crash happened. He is facing several preliminary charges including attempted murder of a police officer and fleeing police.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.