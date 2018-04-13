Police: Suspect shot at Madisonville officer during chase

Madisonville police are looking for a man who they say shot at an officer during a chase.

Police say the chase started Thursday night around 11 p.m. when 29-year-old Blake Gobin ran from police after they tried to pull him over at Island Ford Road and Lantaff Blvd.

Here’s a picture of Gobin. Per MPD & the Hopkins Co. jail. pic.twitter.com/TpNGGx5dIr — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) April 13, 2018

According to a news release, Gobin fired multiple shots at from the driver's side window at an officer. Then, lost control of his car which flipped.

Gobin was thrown from the car but was able to run away from the scene. Police were last searching for him in the Grampian Hills area.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 if you have any information about Gobin.

