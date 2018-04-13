Family member names victim in deadly hit-and-run

One person was killed during that incident around 11 Thursday night on the Pigeon Creek Bridge on Ohio Street. (WFIE)

We now know the name of the man killed in a hit-and-run in Evansville.

According to the man's father and the police report, the victim is 43-year-old Mark Slaughter.

Slaughter was killed during the hit-and-run incident around 11 Thursday night on the Pigeon Creek Bridge on Ohio Street. Ohio Street was shut down for about an hour but is back open.

Police are still looking for the driver who hit Slaughter.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

