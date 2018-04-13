EPD looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run

One person was killed during that incident around 11 Thursday night on the Pigeon Creek Bridge on Ohio Street. (WFIE)

Evansville police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

One person was killed during that incident around 11 Thursday night on the Pigeon Creek Bridge on Ohio Street.

Ohio Street was shut down for about an hour but is back open.

Officers are still looking into the details of the crash.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.