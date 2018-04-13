Person killed in Evansville hit and run - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Person killed in Evansville hit and run

Posted by Shaelie Clark, Anchor
Evansville police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run just before 11 pm Thursday night. This happened on the Pigeon Creek Bridge on Ohio Street. Police are still looking for the driver. Ohio Street was shut down for about an hour, but it's back right now. Police haven't released much information while detectives work the case. We'll update this story as more information becomes available. 

