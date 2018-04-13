Watch Now on Sunrise: Warm and Windy, Armed and Dangerous?

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14 NEWS Sunrise!

BACK TO 80: Skies will become partly sunny today, but it will be windy as high temps reach 80 degrees. Winds will gust from 20 to 35 miles an hour this afternoon until sunset. Thunderstorms, coupled with a powerhouse front could spark severe thunderstorms late tonight through Saturday morning.

MADISONVILLE SEARCH: Madisonville Police are looking for a man who they say could be armed and dangerous. They say he was running from police, then crashed his car, and got away again. Right now, they're looking for him in the Grampian Hills area. Lauren Artino is live with the details.

So have a great Friday the 13th, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.