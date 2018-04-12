Aces host USI in 2018 Mayor's Cup - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces host USI in 2018 Mayor's Cup

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It was a beautiful spring day for soccer tonight as U-E and U-S-I teamed up for the 2018 Mayor's Cup.

Arad McCutchan field was packed as everyone in attendance came out to support the local YMCA.

It was a battle of the goalies as the Aces pass and the shot is blocked by Eagles' goalie, Justin Faas. 

Some eager fans cheered on their favorite teams. 

Evansville with their 2nd consecutive Mayor's Cup win, 2-0.

