Thunderbolts get first-ever pro-hockey playoff win at home - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thunderbolts get first-ever pro-hockey playoff win at home

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts) (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Playoff hockey is back in Evansville for the first time in six years as the Thunderbolts hosted the Macon Mayhem in game one of a best-of-three series.

Jackson Leef was back to re-join the Bolts after a stint in the ECHL, and every fan who showed up got in for free making for a nice crowd on hand.

The Thunderbolts won 2-1.

Game 2 of the series will take place in Macon on Saturday. 

If necessary, a third game will also take place in Macon on Sunday.

Start times have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly