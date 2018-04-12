Thunderbolts get first-ever pro-hockey playoff win at home

Playoff hockey is back in Evansville for the first time in six years as the Thunderbolts hosted the Macon Mayhem in game one of a best-of-three series.

Jackson Leef was back to re-join the Bolts after a stint in the ECHL, and every fan who showed up got in for free making for a nice crowd on hand.

First-ever pro hockey playoff win at home, in Ford Center history!!! pic.twitter.com/U0z42qZa1x — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) April 13, 2018

The Thunderbolts won 2-1.

Game 2 of the series will take place in Macon on Saturday.

If necessary, a third game will also take place in Macon on Sunday.

Start times have yet to be announced.

