OPD: Woman shot in the arm near Kendall-Perkins Park

A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

We're told officers heard gunshots in the area of Kendall-Perkins Park on West 5th Street before 8:30 p.m.

They say some vehicles in the area have damaged windshields as a result.

Officers also tell us an adult female was shot in the arm and a bullet grazed her mouth. She was taken to Owensboro Regional Health Hospital.

An investigation is underway.

