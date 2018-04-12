OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Evan Gorman, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro police charged a juvenile in connection with a shooting Thursday night.

It happened before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Kendall-Perkins Park on West 5th Street.

We're told a 19-year-old woman was shot in the arm. The bullet also grazed her mouth.

She was found at the intersection of 7th and Foust, which is a few blocks away from where the shooting happened. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say the windshields of several vehicles in the area were also damaged.

A juvenile male was charged with assault and wanton endangerment on Friday.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:12:31 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:48:17 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>

  • Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:03:27 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly