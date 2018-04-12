OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

Owensboro police charged a juvenile in connection with a shooting Thursday night.

It happened before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Kendall-Perkins Park on West 5th Street.

We're told a 19-year-old woman was shot in the arm. The bullet also grazed her mouth.

She was found at the intersection of 7th and Foust, which is a few blocks away from where the shooting happened. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say the windshields of several vehicles in the area were also damaged.

A juvenile male was charged with assault and wanton endangerment on Friday.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.