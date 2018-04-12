OZ Tyler Bourbon hitting shelves soon

A big day for bourbon drinkers across Kentucky. Fans got their first chance to buy a bottle of OZ Tyler Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey.More >>
A big day for bourbon drinkers across Kentucky. Fans got their first chance to buy a bottle of OZ Tyler Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey.More >>
Work is underway to bring a new Tin Fish Restaurant to the Newburgh. Crews have already broken ground on building.More >>
Work is underway to bring a new Tin Fish Restaurant to the Newburgh. Crews have already broken ground on building.More >>
Hydrofest returns to the Evansville riverfront this Labor Day weekend.More >>
Hydrofest returns to the Evansville riverfront this Labor Day weekend.More >>
Evansville's bus station is about to get another security upgrade in the form of police presence. METS got approval from the Board of Public Works today to move forward with the safety measure.More >>
Evansville's bus station is about to get another security upgrade in the form of police presence. METS got approval from the Board of Public Works today to move forward with the safety measure.More >>
Dispatch says the fire broke out Thursday morning on 3rd and Walnut Street at the Rockport Inn, which we're told by viewers is a local landmark.More >>
Dispatch says the fire broke out Thursday morning on 3rd and Walnut Street at the Rockport Inn, which we're told by viewers is a local landmark.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.More >>
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.More >>
The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
An infant baby left in a "baby box" at an Indiana fire station is said to be in safe hands after being placed in the safe haven.More >>
An infant baby left in a "baby box" at an Indiana fire station is said to be in safe hands after being placed in the safe haven.More >>