Tin Fish relocating

For many years, The Tin Fish Restaurant on West Jennings Street in Newburgh has been a staple in the community.

Now work is underway to bring a new Tin Fish Restaurant to the area. Crews have already broken ground on building the new Tin Fish Restaurant.

The owner says she knew she wanted to stay in Newburgh. The new location will be at the intersection of Sharon Road and State Street right across from the American Legion .

The seafood establishment will be the first place in that location since a fire destroyed Sharon Place about 6 years ago.

We're told the new location will have 5 spaces. The Tin Fish will sit in the corner of the building. Owner Morgan Castillo says she'd eventually like to have a seafood counter in one of the spots. As for the other 3 spaces, Castillo is hoping to lease those out.

The current Tin Fish location will stay open until the new one is complete this Fall.

