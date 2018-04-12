Hydrofest returns to Evansville on Labor Day Weekend

Hydrofest returns to the Evansville riverfront this Labor Day weekend.

Organizers held a news conference Thursday announcing their plans for 2018.

The race operations director says all fans will be able to view this race from the bleachers, which was reserved previously.

Also, Friday's qualifying day is free. Saturday and Sunday you'll need a $10 wristband.

Those will go on sale at all Evansville and Newburgh Schnucks locations on June 280

Officials say racers and their teams enjoyed 2017's race.

Hydrofest is looking for about 100 volunteers during the weekend. Volunteers can work as little as or as much as they want. Click here to apply.

