Hydrofest returns to Evansville on Labor Day Weekend

Hydrofest returns to the Evansville riverfront this Labor Day weekend.
Evansville's bus station is about to get another security upgrade in the form of police presence. METS got approval from the Board of Public Works today to move forward with the safety measure.
Dispatch says the fire broke out Thursday morning on 3rd and Walnut Street at the Rockport Inn, which we're told by viewers is a local landmark.
An Evansville mother is in jail facing a neglect charge after an incident that happened on Wednesday.
An Evansville mother is in jail after police say her toddler was brought to the hospital with a head injury.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
According to her Instagram post, Skyler said she wanted to take all the black queens who made a difference in her life to prom with her
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
A court document is providing new insight into a murder investigation after a 24-year-old woman was found dead.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is now investigating how a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a minivan at a school parking lot despite calling 911 at least twice to beg for help and giving details of his location and a description of the vehicle.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
