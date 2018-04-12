Otters sign Eldridge, McGuff

The Evansville Otters signed first baseman Caleb Eldridge and right-handed pitcher Patrick McGuff.

Eldridge, an Edmond, Okla. native, arrives in Evansville after playing affiliated baseball the last two seasons, seeing time in the organizations of both the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners.

He played for Oklahoma State University and Cowley County Community College before being drafted in the 20th round of the MLB Amateur Draft by the Phillies in 2016.

With the GCL Phillies in 2016, Eldridge batted .159 in 12 games. He split time between the AZL Mariners and GCL Phillies last season, appearing in 42 total games while batting .293 with 19 runs and 21 RBIs.

“Caleb comes highly recommended by a hitting coach I've known a long time,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “He should figure into the lineup everyday at first base and as a designated hitter.

“He is a power bat that should get a chance at another opportunity in affiliated baseball.”

With Cowley in 2016, Eldridge started 53 games and finished with 66 RBIs and 18 doubles.

McGuff, a Cincinnati, Ohio native, was drafted in the 36th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins from Morehead State University.

From 2016-17, McGuff split time between the GCL Twins, Elizabethton and Cedar Rapids. In 49 appearances in affiliated baseball, he went 5-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 12 saves. He pitched 82 1/3 innings and struck out 95 batters.

“Patrick was highly sought after in independent baseball,” McCauley said. “He was a surprise release to us and Patrick pitched for Bobby Segal in a collegiate summer league.

“Bobby was instrumental in signing Patrick and he should be a top of the rotation starter for us.”

As a senior with the Eagles in 2016, McGuff posted a 5-3 record in 18 appearances and finished with 63 strikeouts. Opponents only hit .260 against him that season in his 59 innings on the mound.

He began his collegiate career at Sinclair Community College, playing there from 2013-14.

Evansville will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 11 against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Group packages, season tickets and single game tickets are now on sale. Fan Fest will be held at Bosse Field on April 28, beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until noon.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters