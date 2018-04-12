Police Officers coming to METS Transfer Station

Evansville's bus station is about to get another security upgrade in the form of police presence. METS got approval from the Board of Public Works to move forward with the safety measure.

The city has been working on making the METS Transfer Station safer for some time now, starting with improving lights and cameras. The next step is a near-constant police presence.

The officers will all be off-duty, uniformed, Evansville Police Officers. The security upgrades follow several complaints about loitering and other suspicious activities at the Transfer Station.

Part of the funding comes from METS, which has a set amount reserved for security purposes.

METS leaders decided to use that money to work with Evansville Police instead of hiring a private security team.

Frequent riders say having an officer on scene will give them peace of mind.

"I would feel safer. I believe that it would make me more comfortable to bring my kids down here, not have to worry about fights and drugs and alcohol. You can smell it and you can see the people smoking stuff and drinking alcohol. Sometimes there are people who sit down here for four or five hours, and it gets kind of worrisome," says METS Rider Aurora Gatewood.

Now that the Board of Public Works gave the go-ahead Thursday, we are told the plan is to get officers staffed there as soon as Monday.

The City does not want to give away all of the details about the plans with Evansville Police for security reasons, like when and where the officers will be. That is because there is a certain element of unknown that will help officers enforce safety.

Officers will start patrolling the Transfer Station and observing the situation throughout the transportation service.

They will continuously work with the city to make recommendations and changes to the security plan as needed which could include officers hopping on buses at random.

"It just depends on the time of the year. It's warming up now, so people may look for places that they may be able to lounge or relax. That's not the area. That's a place of business. We want all our riders to feel comfortable as they make their transfer from one bus to the other," says Transportation and Services Executive Director Todd Robertson.

These upgrades follow several complaints about loitering and other suspicious activities.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.