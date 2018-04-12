High winds, high fire risk through Friday

Strong winds are whipping up out of the south across the Tri-State. Dry ground conditions and low humidity levels are increasing the risk for field fires this evening and again on Friday. These conditions should ease with rain late Friday night and early Saturday. Our Red Flag warning will continue through Thursday night and will likely be issued again on Friday:

Wind gusts as measured on our Neighborhood Network clocked in near 40 mph. Evansville Regional Airport recorded a 45 mph at 11:54 a.m. Winds will be this strong again on Friday before the cold front pushes through.

Temperatures will surge into the upper 70's to near 80 on Friday afternoon, just ahead of a cold front:

Late Friday night and early Saturday morning, showers and thunderstorms will move through. Widespread severe weather not expected, but a few storms may kick up gusty winds and some hail.

