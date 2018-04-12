Evansville mother facing neglect, drug charges after incident - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville mother facing neglect, drug charges after incident

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Kelli Colson, 25 (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Kelli Colson, 25 (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville mother is in jail facing a neglect charge after an incident that happened on Wednesday.

Evansville police say they went to a home on West Columbia to follow up on a drug tip.  

Police say they pulled over a van that left the home.  

Authorities say the passenger was wanted on a warrant and had a bag of synthetic marijuana on her.  

We're told 25-year-old Kelli Colson's baby was in the backseat of the van.  

She's facing charges of Possession and Neglect of a Dependent.  

Police arrested three others on drug charges after they say they found meth, synthetic marijuana, and prescription pills in the home.  

