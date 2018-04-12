Evansville mother facing neglect, drug charges after incident

An Evansville mother is in jail facing a neglect charge after an incident that happened on Wednesday.

Evansville police say they went to a home on West Columbia to follow up on a drug tip.

Police say they pulled over a van that left the home.

Authorities say the passenger was wanted on a warrant and had a bag of synthetic marijuana on her.

We're told 25-year-old Kelli Colson's baby was in the backseat of the van.

She's facing charges of Possession and Neglect of a Dependent.

Police arrested three others on drug charges after they say they found meth, synthetic marijuana, and prescription pills in the home.

