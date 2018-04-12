Evansville mother jailed on child neglect charges

An Evansville mother is in jail after police say her toddler was brought to the hospital with a head injury.

Police say 36-year-old Johneka McCrutcheon told them the 14-month-old gets hurt when she jumps out of her crib.

Police say the child had head injuries and bruising.

Police say workers at the hospital say the injuries appear to be from a non-accidental incident.

McCrutcheon is facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

