Katterhenry named to MVC Women's Golf 25-Year Anniversary Team

Former University of Evansville women's golfer and current assistant coach Kayla Katterhenry was named to the Missouri Valley Conference's 25-Year Anniversary Team, it was announced in a release by the conference office on Thursday.



Katterhenry enjoyed a storied career as a Purple Ace from 2013 to 2017 earning MVC Golfer of the Year honors in 2017 after winning the individual championship at the 2017 MVC Women's Golf Championship. During her Evansville career, Katterhenry was named All-Conference all four seasons as an Ace while earning MVC Golfer of the Week honors 14 times during her four year career. The 2014 MVC Newcomer of the Year was an MVC-best 11-time career medalist and averaged 75.11 strokes per round in her senior campaign with the Aces.



After finishing her career as a student-athlete, Katterhenry joined head coach Jim Hamilton's coaching staff as assistant coach and has helped build the next group of Purple Aces golfers.



"Women's sports and the MVC have come a long way over the last 25 years," said Katterhenry. "I feel honored to be recognized amongst an amazing group of athletes, and grateful to have played the sport I love with so many great competitors!"



Team composition for each sport has been determined by a 25-person committee (two representatives from each MVC institution and a panel of five voters from the Conference office). The team composition includes years in which league teams competed under the MVC umbrella during the past 25 years (1992-2017) and does not include competition from the current season.



The Missouri Valley Conference was founded in 1907 and is the nation's second oldest Division I athletics conference. Women's sports were incorporated into the MVC in 1992, having previously competed under the Gateway Conference banner from 1982-92. In August 2017, the Conference announced its 2018 Hall of Fame Class, which featured three women (in the six-person class). A total of 22 women's athletes, coaches and pioneers have been honored by the MVC as part of the Hall.



For women's golf, a total of 34 student-athletes were nominated, and the voting panel determined a 'Top 10' from a list of 25 finalists. Those top 10 honorees are listed below, and the top vote-getter is denoted.

Courtesy: UE Athletics